Behead Nupur Sharma row: Probe ordered against Rajasthan cop for 'helping' khadim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Salman Chisti, caretaker of the Ajmer dargah, had in a video offered his house to anyone who beheads Nupur Sharma (in pic).

Behead Nupur Sharma row: An inquiry has been ordered against a police officer who in a video is purportedly seen nudging a 'khadim', who allegedly gave a call to behead now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, into saying that he was intoxicated at the time of making the statement.

Officiating Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said on Thursday that Rajasthan Police service (RPS) officer Sandeep Saraswat was removed last night and the inquiry against him will be conducted by the police's vigilance branch.

Salman Chisti, caretaker of the Ajmer dargah, had in a video offered his house to anyone who beheads Sharma for her controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad.

He was arrested from his house in Khadim Mohalla in Ajmer late on Tuesday. While being taken to the police station, Saraswat allegedly told Chisti to say he was intoxicated while making the controversial video statement.

The video showing officer Saraswat with Chisti surfaced on social media, prompting the Rajasthan Police to remove him from his posting. BJP MLA from Ajmer North Vasudev Devnani shared the video clip on Facebook and dubbed Saraswat's action "height of appeasement by the Rajasthan government".

"The police are explaining to a criminal 'Bol dena nashe me tha' (say you were intoxicated) so that he is saved. It is Ashok Gehlot's police who are saving Khadim Salman Chishti of Ajmer Dargah who asked for Nupur Sharma's neck. We thought the culprit would be punished. Kanhaiya Lal was not given security by the Rajasthan Police," he wrote in Hindi along with the video. Chisti, meanwhile, remains in police custody.

