Assam man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Aizawl

Assam man found dead in mysterious circumstances (Representational image)

A 36-year-old Assam man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his apartment in Aizawls Mission Veng locality on Sunday, police said. Madhuriya Bhuyan, a resident of Golaghat in Assam, was employed as a senior audit officer in the Accountant General's office here, they said. The body was found around 4 pm but the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, police said. The victim was living alone in his apartment after he

had sent his wife and children back to Golaghat in the mid-February, they said.

He joined the AG office in 2009. Aizawl's superintendent of police C Lalruaia said that the apartment has been sealed. The post-mortem will be conducted at the Aizawl Civil Hospital on Monday, he said.

Assam readies three state-run medical college hospital

Three premier state-run medical college hospitals in different parts of Assam have been dedicated exclusively for COVID-19 patients while the

government signed agreements with 85 private hospitals where other patients would be treated and the expenses would be reimbursed by the government.

The state government has also floated tenders to set up five pre-fabricated hospitals with 300 beds each to treat only coronavirus cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Assam has not reported any COVID-19 case so far but the state health department has taken these initiatives to combat the disease in case there is an outbreak.

Sarma on Sunday signed an MoU with 22 private hospitals in Silchar and announced that the Silchar Medical College and Hospital shall be reserved for COVID-19 patients, other than maternity and emergency cases. A 300-bed pre-fabricated hospital with ICU and ventilation facilities will be constructed in Silchar as a facility for treatment of coronavirus patients and Sarma inspected its site.

