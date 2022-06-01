Assam flood: Situation improves as death toll rises to 38; over 1 lakh remain affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Flooded Hanuman Mela ground in Nagaon town.

Assam flood news updates: The grim situation in Assam, where pre-monsoon floods affected several regions, saw some improvement on Wednesday. An official statement said that while two people died today about 1.02 lakh still remain affected by the deluge. It further added that the death toll stands at 38 persons across the state who lost their lives due to floods and landslides.

Currently, the worst affected region remains Nagaon. It saw almost 47,200 people suffering. Nagaon is followed by Morigaon with more than 40,700 people and Cachar with nearly 14,000 people. According to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died in Katigorh and Sonai of Cachar district due to the flood.

The ASDMA said 1,01,926 people are still in distress due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts. Till Tuesday, almost 1.77 lakh people were affected by the deluge across the four districts in the state. At present, 171 villages are underwater and 6,892.42 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

The authorities are running 12 relief camps and distribution centers in four districts, where 2,560 people, including 578 children, are currently staying, it said. The administrations have distributed 243.87 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 50 quintals of cattle feed and other relief items. Massive erosion has been witnessed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Hojai, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Cachar, Karimganj and Nagaon, the ASDMA said. A total of 96,721 domestic animals and poultry have been affected by the deluge across nine districts, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | IAS officer wades through mud to take stock of flood-hit areas in Assam

ALSO READ | Assam flood: Situation continues to improve but death toll rises to 26, 5.8 lakh still reeling

Latest India News