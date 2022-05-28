Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DCCACHAR IAS officer wades through mud to take stock of flood-hit areas in Assam

Assam floods: As floods are wreaking havoc in the several parts of Assam, IAS officer Keerthi Jalli waded through the mud and inspected some affected areas in the state. She took stock of the situation in the areas.

Some pictures of IAS officer, Keerthi Jalli, who is the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Assam's Cachar, visiting the flood-hit areas of the district have gone viral on social media.

Many netizens heaped praises on Keerthi Jalli on social media for her dedication and commitment to service. In the viral video, the lady IAS officer was heard saying to a local - "No need for clean water, give me flood water to clean my feet."

According to the reports, on May 25, Keerthi Jalli inspected the flood and erosion-affected areas of Chesri GP (Gram Panchayat), Chutrasangan village under the Borkhola development block on foot through mud where she interacted with local people to understand their problems due to the flood and erosion.

She also directed the officials concerned to put in place all measures to protect the land from flood and erosion. She also distributed relief materials among the flood-affected people.

