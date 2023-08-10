Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in Lok Sabha as PM Modi attends No-Confidence Motion discussion | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Owaisi raised the Nuh violence issue in the Lok Sabha

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah saying he spoke on the 'Quit India Movement' yesterday but did he know the name of the movement was coined by a Muslim man?

"Our Home Minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you (Central govt) are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the PM if Hindutva is more important than the country," he said while participating in the No-Confidence Motion debate in the Lok Sabha.

He raised the Haryana violence issue asserting an atmosphere of hate was being created in the country. Muslims were being targetted in Nuh, Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief also raised the border issue and asked the government to speak up on the matter and "throw China out of the country".

Also read- Parliament Session: 'Is PM God? He is not', Kharge ahead of Modi's much-awaited No-Confidence Motion speech

Latest India News