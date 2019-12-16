Monday, December 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Anti-CAA stir: Jamia student takes off clothes in protest against police brutality

Anti-CAA stir: Jamia student takes off clothes in protest against police brutality

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia stripped off his clothes on Monday to show his protest against the Delhi police brutality at the Jamia campus.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2019 9:29 IST
Jamia student strips off to protest against police brutality
Image Source : ANI

Jamia student strips off to protest against police brutality

A student at the Jamia Millia Islamia took off his clothes Monday morning to demonstrate protest against the Delhi police brutality at the Jamia campus. He demanded stringent actions against the Delhi police personnel who assaulted the students protesting against the recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. 

Several media and security personnel were seen appealing to the student to continue his protest with his clothes on. After much convincing by Imam, the student agreed to put on his clothes. 

The protesting student said, "I want the police to beat me now as they did last night in the dark. Strict actions must be taken against the police personnel who were involved in the violence"

He also alleged that the police personnel had entered into hostels and assaulted female students. Shahzad told the media that his sister too studies in Jamia Millia Islamia University. To safeguard her, he has sent his sister elsewhere. 

The development comes in the backdrop of violence between students of Jamia University and Delhi police on Sunday. Nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters were left injured as massive protests against the amended Citizenship Act broke out. Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia. 

As many as 50 students were detained during protests, who were later released by the police. 

ALSO READ | 60 AMU students injured in clashes with police against Citizenship Act, university closed till Jan 5

ALSO READ | Anti CAA-stir: 50 Jamia students detained during protests released; South Delhi turns battlefield

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News