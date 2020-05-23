AIIMS Pulmonology Department Director succumbs to coronavirus

Image Source : FILE File

J.N. Pande, Director at the Pulmonology department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, died of coronavirus on Saturday, just a day after a mess worker succumbed to the infection.

Sangita Reddy, a senior Delhi doctor and the Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, shared the news in a tweet.

"Deeply saddened to hear that today Covid-19 claimed its most illustrious victim, Dr. J.N Pande, Director and Prof of Pulmonology at AIIMS, Delhi. A stalwart of the medical world his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many. My Condolences to his family," she tweeted.

Pulmonology is a medical specialty that deals with diseases involving the respiratory tract.

AIIMS is one of the Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in the national capital.

Hundreds of doctors and health workers in the city have been infected with coronavirus since the outbreak of the infection.

