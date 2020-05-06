Ahmedabad shuts all shops except milk, medicine stores

FILE/PTI

Gujarat capital Ahmedabad has decided to shut all shops in the city for the next seven days. Only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to operate.

Ahmedabad on Tuesday recorded 39 deaths and 349 cases of the coronavirus. It was the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases so far. The total number of cases in Gujarat increased to 6,245 on Tuesday while the death toll stood at 368.

Earlier on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad Vijay Nehra was placed under quarantine after he reportedly came into contact with a COVID-19 patient. The civic chief was replaced by vice-chairman and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board Mukesh Kumar.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary of the Forests and Environment Department will supervise and coordinate coronavirus-related activities in the city.

