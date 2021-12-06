Farmers protest: SKM crucial meet tomorrow, crowd begins to thin at Delhi's at Singhu border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands.

Ahead of the next meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on December 7, the protesting farmers at the Singhu border started preparations to return to their homes in Punjab. The next meeting of the Morcha is scheduled to take place on December 7 at 11 AM to decide the future course of the movement.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the agitation against the agri laws and withdrawal of cases against the protesters. The SKM had, on March 4, given two days to the government of India to respond to SKM and work along with the 5-member Committee to resolve this agitation to its logical conclusion.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers' unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws.

On November 29, a bill was passed in parliament to repeal the three farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers. But the stalemate continues with the protesters demanding that the government fulfil the other demands also.

"The five-member committee will now hold talks with the government on our pending demands. There have been informal talks with the government in the past but we want a written assurance on the remaining issues, including withdrawal of cases and a legal guarantee on MSP," a farmer leader said.

Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh were named the members of the committee after a meeting was held by the SKM here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 in an address to the nation has announced the repeal of the three farm laws. On November 21, the SKM had sent a letter to the PM urging him to consider farmers’ six demands including on MSP and compensation.

