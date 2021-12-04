Need state-wise compensation for farmers who died in protests, says Rakesh Tikait

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday called for state-wise compensation and employment for the kin of farmers who lost their lives while agitating against the three farm laws. Tikait's statement comes ahead of Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s meeting today.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the BKU leader said, "Our demand for minimum support price (MSP) is from the Union government. The talks have just started and we will see how it goes. We won’t develop any strategies today, we’ll only discuss how the agitation moves forward,”

Talks between Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and farmers, which was held on Friday, remained inconclusive, he further said.

"Talks between Haryana CM and farmers yesterday remained inconclusive, although they have agreed to take back the cases registered against farmers. Like Punjab, we need state-wise compensation for deaths of farmers and employment," Tikat added.

The SKM said that they have decided to wait for the union government to respond formally and fully to all the demands raised by it in its letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official communication by the SKM on November 28 read, “Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to wait for the Government of India to respond formally and fully to all the demands raised by it in its letter to the Prime Minister of India on November 21. SKM decided to give more time to the Central Government by suspending the planned Tractor March to Sansad from November 29. Protesting farmers will take a decision on further action, in the next meeting fixed on December 4 of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.”

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier reiterated that farmers should end their agitation and go home.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister further said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

