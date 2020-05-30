Image Source : PTI Agra reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 887

With seven new COVID-19 cases, the number of positive cases in Agra mounted to 882 on Saturday. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 65, while 783 patients have so far recovered from the infection and returned home, District Magistrate P. N. Singh said. The number of deaths from the deadly virus in Agra stands at 39.

The SN Medical College, meanwhile is gearing up to broad-base and streamline the medical infrastructure to cope with the possible surge in the number of cases in June and July. New wards for Covid-19 patients and new passage ways for the medics Have been opened.

Divisional commissioner Anil Kumar said those in quarantine would be penalised if they were found violating the restrictions.

District authorities were drawing up plans for opening up markets and facilities after Monday. In many areas shopkeepers have started cleaning up their establishments and carrying out repair and maintenance.

Late Friday evening's storm with heavy showers has ransacked and devastated not only urban areas but also the rural hinterland which reported three deaths and injuries to dozens. High velocity wind, 124 km per hour lashed the city for more than two hours, uprooting trees and hoardings. Roads were blocked and power supply disrupted till midnight in many areas of the city. The sky remains overcast and more showers are expected on Saturday bringing the temperature down.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage