Adani row a flashpoint between Congress-NCP? Jairam Ramesh's reaction to Sharad Pawar's remark on Hindenburg

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP may have its view but 19 Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, said Ramesh

It seems Opposition unity is still a pipe dream as two significant allies of the Opposition camp- Congress and NCP are not on the same page on Adani row. Reacting to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's recent statement that the Adani Group was seemingly targeted by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Congress on Friday said its ally NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the charges against the conglomerate are real and very serious.

Congress' claim of united Opposition

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said all 20 like-minded Opposition parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and democracy from the "BJP's assaults".

In an interview with a private channel, Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around the Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

Asked about Pawar's remarks, Ramesh said the NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the "PM-linked Adani Group" issue is real and very serious.

"But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution & our democracy from the BJP's assaults and in defeating the BJP's divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda," Ramesh said.

The Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray are in an alliance in Maharashtra called the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Several Opposition parties, led by the Congress, protested through the second half of the budget session of Parliament demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

The Hindenburg Research has made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the Adani Group.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(With PTI input)

Also read- Mallikarjun Kharge dials Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, bats for 'united opposition' in 2024

Latest India News