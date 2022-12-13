AAP to appoint RS MP Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANMOLGAGANMANN Sandeep Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP of AAP has been appointed as the party's national general secretary.

Delhi: The AAP will appoint Sandeep Pathak, who was its election in-charge for Punjab and Gujarat, as the party's national general secretary (organisation). Though the Arvind Kejriwal-headed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won only five of the 181 seats in the Gujarat assembly polls, it got a nearly 13 percent vote share. Kejriwal had said that the AAP has not won many seats but the votes the party got helped it attain national party status. Pathak, who is a Rajya Sabha member, was the election in-charge for Punjab and Gujarat and he will be appointed as AAP's national general secretary (organisation), sources in the party said on Tuesday.

It was on the 9th of this month that AAP got the status of a national party. "Due to the votes given by the people of Gujarat, the AAP is today becoming a national party. The politics of education and health is making a mark for the first time in the country. Congratulations to the entire country on this," AAP Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had also expressed his joy in the party's gain. "We are thankful to the people of Gujarat because of whom we got this recognition.. The AAP managed to bag the status of national party in just 10 years. That's the pace of growth of this party. We got around 35 lakh votes in Gujarat. All leaders worked hard and visited rural areas in Gujarat," he had said during a press conference.

