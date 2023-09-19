Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 19, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- 33 pc women’s reservation bill introduced in Parliament, will be implemented only after census, delimitation.
- Political parties claim credit for Women’s Reservation Bill, Mayawati demands 50 pc reservation for women.
- PM Narendra Modi leads MPs from Old to New Parliament building after group photo session.
