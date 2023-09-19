Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 19, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

33 pc women’s reservation bill introduced in Parliament, will be implemented only after census, delimitation.

Political parties claim credit for Women’s Reservation Bill, Mayawati demands 50 pc reservation for women.

PM Narendra Modi leads MPs from Old to New Parliament building after group photo session.

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News