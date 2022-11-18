Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 18, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- BJP's carpet bombing campaign in Gujarat, 89 BJP leaders address rallies in a single day
- Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar gives statement to police, Aftab's ex-colleagues in Gurugram give clues to police
- Man threatens to blow up Rahul Gandhi in a letter to Indore police, Jairam Ramesh reacts
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.