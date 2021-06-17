Thursday, June 17, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: New Covid variant, Delta Plus, emerges in Bhopal, Will third wave be deadlier than 2nd one?

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: New Covid variant, Delta Plus, emerges in Bhopal, Will third wave be deadlier than 2nd one?

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2021 21:05 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: New Covid variant, Delta Plus, emerges in Bhopal, Will the third wave be deadlier than the second one?
  • Exclusive: How NIA trapped encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma in Antilia explosives, Mansukh murder case.
  • Exclusive: UP Police arrests 5 more in case of shaving beard of an elderly Muslim, local SP leader absconds.

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

