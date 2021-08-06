Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How India, China withdrew from Gogra Heights in Ladakh after 12 rounds of talks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: How India, China withdrew from Gogra Heights in Ladakh after 12 rounds of talks

Exclusive: India TV ground report from Afghanistan war zone in Mazaar-e-Sharif

Exclusive: How PM Modi consoled hockey players after they failed to win bronze medal

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News