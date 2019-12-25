30,000 women got uterus removed to enhance wages: Congress leader writes to Maharashtra CM

AICC Scheduled Caste department chairman Nitin Raut has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take immediate steps to help the condition of women farmers working in sugarcane fields. In his letter, Raut informed Thackeray that around 30,000 poor women had their uterus removed because they could not work in the fields during their menstrual cycle and thus did not get paid.

As per news agency ANI, the Congress leader urged Maharashtra CM to take measures so that women do have to put their lives at risk to earn their livelihood.

