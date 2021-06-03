Thursday, June 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 16 peacocks found dead in orchards in UP's Pratapgarh

16 peacocks found dead in orchards in UP's Pratapgarh

Panic gripped the area as soon as the birds were found dead on Wednesday evening.

IANS IANS
Uttar Pradesh Published on: June 03, 2021 15:47 IST
16 peacocks, peacocks dead, orchards, Uttar Pradesh, Pratapgarh, mango orchards, gooseberry orchards
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

16 peacocks found dead in orchards in UP's Pratapgarh.

Sixteen peacocks were found dead in the mango and gooseberry orchards in Baijalpur village in Pratapgarh district.

Panic gripped the area as soon as the birds were found dead on Wednesday evening.

Initially one peacock was found dead and the villagers immediately informed the forest department. A team of forest officials arrived and took away the dead peacock.

Hours later, 15 more peacocks were found dead in the orchards.

According to the divisional forest officer (DFO) Varun Kumar Singh, the post-mortem of the first peacock that was found dead on Wednesday, has been done. The cause of death in his report was pneumonia.

The post-mortem is being carried out on the bodies of the other peacocks found dead to ascertain the cause of death.

Also Read: Bird flu scare: 3 peacocks, 2 peahens found dead in Maharashtra's Beed

Also Read: Watch: Peacocks enjoy day out with no humans around!

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X