Tiware Dam breach: Death toll rises to 18

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Tiware Dam

A total of 18 bodies were recovered in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam breach incident, on Thursday. Search operation is still underway.

On Thursday, the body of a woman was found 35 km away from Tiware dam in Vashishti river. Earlier in the day, 13 bodies were recovered.

"13 bodies recovered so far. 10 still missing. We received info that the body of a woman has been found 35 km away from the dam in Vashishti river. It's being ascertained if her death was in connection with this incident," ANI quoted S Gawade, NDRF, as saying.

Tiware dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri was breached on Wednesday. The breach caused flood like situation in seven downstream villages. About 22-24 people were missing.

12 houses near the dam were washed away.

Civil administration, police and volunteers are present at the spot. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also at the spot.

Ratnagiri is approximately 275 kilometres from Mumbai.