Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party protests against detention of Azam Khan's son

The Samajwadi Party staged protests at the gates of the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday as soon as the news of party MLA Abdullah Azam being taken into police custody reached here.

SP leaders, led by state party President Naresh Uttam, reached the Raj Bhavan and staged a demonstration when they were not allowed entry. They demanded to meet Governor Anandiben Patel but were denied entry because they had not sought any appointment.

As the number of SP members swelled, police from various police stations was called in to maintain law and order. Some SP leaders were involved in a scuffle with the policemen too.

The SP leaders were taken into custody and later released.

Uttam told reporters that the state government was victimizing party MP Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam by implicating them in false cases.

He said that the SP will hold protests at all district headquarters on Thursday to protest against "unfair" action being taken against Azam Khan and his son.

Earlier in the day, SP President Akhilesh Yadav met the Governor and apprised her about the accident of the Unnao rape survivor. He demanded that accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar be shifted to a jail outside Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam arrested for obstructing raids at Jauhar University in Rampur