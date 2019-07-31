Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam arrested for obstructing raids at Jauhar University in Rampur

Image Source : FACEBOOK Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam arrested

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam was arrested on Wednesday. Abdullah was arrested from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. Following the arrest, Abdullah Azam, who was accused of obstructing police raids at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, was taken for interrogation by the police.

The police, on Tuesday, had carried out raids at Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma along with his team and personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) searched the premises which lasted for more than three hours.

An FIR was lodged at Thanaganj police station, claiming that several expensive books and manuscripts were stolen from Madrasa Aliya and other institutes in the city.

Four people, who were working at the library, were taken to the police station for questioning.

The police, on Wednesday, again reached the Mumtaz Central Library to continue the searches.

Sharma said that Abdullah Azam then tried to prevent the police team led by a circle officer from searching the library, which led to an altercation that led to Azam being taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan has refuted any reports of his son creating hindrances in government proceedings.

The government, however, said there were proofs against Abdullah Azam.

Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam was also accused of furnishing misleading information on his passport.

