Parliament session Live Updates: Azam Khan apologises for remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi

The Parliament session on Monday began with Samajwadi party MP Azam Khan apologising for his indecent remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha had on Friday unanimously condemned khan's objectionable comment and demanded "exemplary" action against him.

Participating in a discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 on Thursday, Khan had made a remark directed at Rama Devi, who was presiding over the House. The remark drew objections from the treasury benches.Rama Devi, the MP from Bihar's Sheohar, herself had objected to the sexist remark and ordered it be expunged from Parliament records.

11.52: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar over accident case of Unnao rape survivor.

11.20: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes after smoke emits out of voting panel on one of the seats in treasury benches.

11.15: Azam Khan has tendered apology and all members must maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in future: LS Speaker Om Birla

11:12: Azam Khan ji has said what he wanted to say. What about the 'beti' in Unnao? We should also talk about that: Akhilesh Yadav

11.10: Azam Khan ji's remark has hurt both women and men in India. He will not understand this. Inki aadat bigadi hui hai, zaroorat se zada bigadi hui hai. I have not come here to hear such comments: BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha

11.02: Neither I had any bad intention, nor I can have. The entire house knows my behaviour, but if the Chair still feels I am at fault...then I apologise: Azam Khan in Lok Sabha

11.00 am: Azam Khan apologises for his remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi

