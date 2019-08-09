Image Source : TWITTER @POLICERAJASTHAN 'Pyar kiya to darna kya': Rajasthan Police message to people in love

After Rajasthan passed a bill prohibiting honour killing in the state, the Rajasthan Police has come out in support of people in love.

Tweeting a still from Bollywood cult ''Mughal-e-Azam'', the state police department said, "Jab pyar kiya to darna kya, kyoki ab Rajasthan sarkar ka kanoon hai honour killing ke khilaf" (why fear if in love, because now Rajasthan government has a law against honour killing).

"Beware, the times of 'Mughal-e-Azam' are over. If you try to physically injure any couple, then according to the new Rajathan honour killing law, you can get a life term or a death sentence with a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Because falling in love is not a crime," the tweet read.

Within hours, the tweet went viral with netizens hailing the government move to tackle killings of men and women if they marry outside caste in the name of family honour.

The bill (Prohibition of Interference with the Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill) was passed in the Rajasthan Assembly on August 5 to curb incidents of ''honour killing'' in the state with the provision of punishment of life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Death for honour killing, lifer for mob lynching: Rajasthan proposes significant bills

ALSO READ | Honour killing: Brother kills woman, husband in Jharkhand