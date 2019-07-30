Death for honour killing, lifer for mob lynching: Rajasthan proposes significant bills

In case of mob lynching, The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019 proposes life-term and fine up to Rs 5,00,000.

Two significant bills were passed in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, on Tuesday, proposing death sentence in cases of honour killing and life-term in mob lynching cases.

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal introduced the two bills.

HONOUR KILLING

The Bill, The Rajasthan Prohibition of Interference with the Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances in the Name of Honour and Tradition Act, 2019, proposes death sentence or life-term for the accused causing death or injury in name of honour with a fine extending to Rs 5,00,000.

The statement of the Bill on honour killing says, "There has been a spurt in illegal intimidation by self-appointed bodies for bringing pressure against sagotra, inter-caste, inter-community and inter-religious marriages between two consenting adults in the name of vindicating the honour of family, caste or community."

"In a number of cases, such bodies have resorted to incitement of violence and such newly married couple or persons desirous of getting married have been subjected to intimidation and violence, which has also resulted into their being hounded out of their homes and sometimes even murdered.

"Although such intimidation or acts of violence constitute offences under the Indian Penal Code, yet, it's necessary to prevent assemblies that take place to condemn such alliances as also to punish such acts of violence and criminal intimidation severely," the Bill said.

MOB LYNCHING

In case of mob lynching, the Bill -- The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019 -- proposes life-term and fine up to Rs 5,00,000. Even those caught on video in the lynching case will be fined Rs 25,000 with the IG level officer investigating the matter, says the Bill.

The bill on mob lynching says, "In recent times, there have been many of incidents resulting in loss of livelihood, injuries and death of persons at the hands of mob lynching."

Referring to the apex court judgement, it says, "The Supreme Court of India in its judgment, dated 17.7.2018, in writ petition (civil) No. 754/2016 Tehseen S Poonawalla Vs Union of India and others has recommended for enacting legislation in this regard.

"Therefore, it is proposed to nip the evil in the bud and to prevent spreading of hatred or incitement to mob lynching by creating special offences against such mob lynching in addition to other offences under the IPC."

The Bill aims at providing effective protection of the constitutional rights of vulnerable persons, to punish the acts of lynching, to provide for designated courts for the expeditious trial of such offences, for rehabilitation of victims of mob lynching and their families and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "Bill introduced in the Rajasthan Assembly today to make honour killing a cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence with life imprisonment and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. The bill also has the provision of death penalty for the accused. The purpose is to punish such acts of violence and criminal intimidation severely."

On the Bill on mob lynching, he tweeted: "Bill introduced in Assembly to make #MobLynching a cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence with rigorous imprisonment for life and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. There is a provision to appoint a nodal Officer to prevent lynching in the state."

(with inputs from agencies)