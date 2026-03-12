EAM held talks with Iran three times, flagged India's energy security and safety of vessels: MEA

New Delhi:

The MEA on Thursday said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart held three rounds of talks on the Middle East unrest and that issues pertaining to the safety of India-bound vessels were discussed. On being asked whether Iran has permitted India-flagged tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it would be “premature” for him to speak further on the issue.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," he said.

People willing to leave Iran being assisted

On evacuation of Indian nationals from the strife-hit region, Jaiswal said the Foreign Ministry was helping people who wish to return home. Sharing the details further, he said over several people from Iran have been either been evacuated or shifted to safer locations.

"We've had about 9,000 Indian nationals who were there or who are there in Iran. These 9,000 Indian nationals comprise students, seafarers, business people, professionals and some pilgrims...Several Indian nationals, mostly students, left the country and reached home. We have shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, who were based in Tehran to other safer locations and cities in the country. We are also assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas. We are also assisting them with land border crossings,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal further said people who wish to leave Iran should follow the advisory issued by the consulate.

“I would take this opportunity to advise all Indian nationals who desire to leave Iran via land borders. They should adhere to the advisory that our embassy has issued," he said.

Jaiswal attacks Pakistan

Randhir Jaiswal also tore into Pakistan for its remark against India, rebuking Islamabad over its misdeeds and lack of credibility.



“On Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We reject such baseless allegations. It has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for its misdeeds. As a state sponsor of terrorism for decades, Pakistan has zero credibility when it comes to cross-border terrorism. No amount of storytelling is going to alter this reality, nor is anyone fooled by Pakistan's assumed victimhood," he said.

On energy assistance to countries in the neighbourhood, Randhir Jaiswal said Bangladesh made requests to India for the supply of diesel. He said similar demands have been made by Sri Lanka and Maldives and a decision in this regard would be made after taking into account India’s refining capability and availability after catering domestic needs.

“India is a major exporter of refined petroleum products, especially to our neighbourhood. We have received a request from the government of Bangladesh for the supply of diesel, which is being examined...It bears mention that while diesel exports to Bangladesh have largely continued since 2017, India's refining capacity, our own requirements and diesel availability will be factored in while making decisions. We have also received such requests from several other countries, including Sri Lanka and Maldives and these are being examined, taking into account our own energy requirements and availability that we have," he said.

MEA on India's position over Khamenei's killing

On being asked about India’s position on the killing of Ali Khamenei, Jaiswal said Foreign Secretary signed a condolence book at the Iranian embassy on behalf of the government and people who are making comments on India’s position should get themselves updated.

"As you are aware, the Foreign Secretary signed the condolence book at the Iranian embassy on behalf of the Government of India. He did so on 5th March itself, which was the first day of the opening of the book. It would do well for commentators to first update themselves on important matters before they choose to speak in public; such ill-informed comments are best avoided," he said.

