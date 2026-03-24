Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in Shala Darpan 5th, 8th results 2026 date and time, direct links

Jaipur:

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 5, 8 results 2026 will be announced today, March 24. RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th results once announced, students can check results and scorecards on the Rajasthan Board’s official website at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. Over 26 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 5, 8 exams this year.

RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th results website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF, visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download RBSE Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 5, 8 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2026, please visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.