Team India faces jam-packed schedule for remainder of 2026, more games in the works: Report

With the T20 World Cup 2026 in the Indian team’s grasp, the side now faces a jam-packed schedule over the next 12 months. According to a Cricbuzz report, the Indian team is likely to play three T20Is in Sri Lanka in July-August, in addition to the two Tests already scheduled under the Future Tours Program (FTP).

The report also stated that the BCCI is considering a request from the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) to schedule three T20I matches as a fundraiser for Sri Lanka’s flood relief. Before the Sri Lanka tour, India will be travelling to England for three ODIs and five T20Is between July 1 and 19. Furthermore, there is a chance for a series against Ireland before the England tour.

It has been made clear that the BCCI has often supported Cricket Ireland with short series in 2018, 2022, and 2023. If the talks go through, the two sides could meet in the last week of June 2026, before the tour of England and after the home series against Afghanistan, who are set to play a Test and three ODIs between June 6 and 20.

India and Bangladesh’s series in trouble due to political tensions

As per the report, the BCCI could also face challenges in scheduling after the Sri Lanka series, as a three-game series against Afghanistan is slated to be held in the UAE in September. There has been a series announced between India and Bangladesh.

The two sides are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs, but the series will only be held with the clearance of the two governments, as the political tensions have been quite high between the two countries as of late.

Additionally, there have been talks of a short series against Zimbabwe. India could face the side across three T20Is; the series could likely be held in September, which would be around the time that the Men in Blue face the West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is.

How does India’s schedule look like the latter stages of 2026?

As for the year-end, after the Asian Games, India will be reaching New Zealand on October 18 for a full tour featuring five ODIs, five T20Is, and two Tests. The Men in Blue are expected to return back home in the first week of December.

The side is then expected to play Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is at home. This will be followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India in January-February 2027.

