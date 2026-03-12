Shivam Dube presents T20 World Cup winner's medal to his father in heartfelt moment | Watch

New Delhi:

The Indian team returned triumphant from their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue just lost a single game throughout the tournament and went on to defeat New Zealand in the summit clash of the competition to lift the T20 World Cup title for the third time in history.

With the players having returned home after the brilliant campaign, star all-rounder Shivam Dube went viral after he made a post on Instagram where he was captured presenting his World Cup winner’s medal to his father. The star player branded him as the real hero of his life in the post.

In the clip that has been making the rounds all over social media, Dube can be seen giving the medal to his father as the two shared a smile and posed for the camera later on.

How did Dube fare for India in the T20 World Cup 2026?

There is no doubt that Shivam Dube was one of the most important players for the Indian team. Batting down the order for the Men in Blue, Dube often played a crucial role in hitting big and taking the Indian team to a good total in the latter stages of the matches.

He was the 11th highest run-getter for Team India in the T20 World Cup, scoring 235 runs in 9 matches and batting at a strike rate of 169.06 and an average of 39.16 runs.

After the title victory in Ahmedabad, Dube took centre stage and talked about how much the win means for him. "For me Shivam is still the same. It is the blessings of people and the support of all the Indian cricket fans who support the team that have made me bigger. I am the same Shivam and I will always remain the same. Yes, I will try to keep contributing like this so that I can do something better for my country. Last World Cup also I scored around 26-27 runs and in this match also around 24-25 runs, so I will try to come in and perform at important moments,” Dube said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

