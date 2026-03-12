Irfan Pathan previews CSK's clash with RR ahead of IPL 2026, highlights importance of Sanju Samson

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. The season opener of the tournament will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28.

It is worth noting that inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30. Interestingly, many eyes could be set upon the clash as it would be the return of star batter Sanju Samson. Notably, Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals, while Ravindra Jadeja was given to Royals.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about how Sanju Samson would be aware of Rajasthan Royals’ game plan and strategies as he takes the field for Chennai Super Kings against the inaugural champions.

“Sanju Samson’s presence will make a lot of difference for CSK because no one knows Rajasthan Royals better than him. From that perspective, you will get inside information from Sanju about how that team plays, how they approach the Powerplay, the middle overs, their mindset and even their bowling as well. All the youngsters in Rajasthan Royals have played with and under Sanju, so he will be a huge advantage for CSK,” Irfan Pathan told Star Sports.

Sanju Samson has been in brilliant form of late

There is no doubt that Sanju Samson was the best performer for the Indian team in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. He was not a regular member of the squad in the early stages of the tournament but solidified his place in the latter half.

He amassed 97* runs against the West Indies in the Super 8, and scored 89 runs in the semi-final and final as well to help the Indian team lift the T20 World Cup title for the third time in history and went on to win the Player of the Tournament award as well.

