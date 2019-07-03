Railways to install CCTV cameras in over 7,000 passenger train coaches by 2021: Piyush Goyal

Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
The railways has set a target to install CCTV cameras in more than 7,000 coaches of mainline passenger trains by March 2021, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2019 18:50 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Image Source : PTI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said CCTV cameras have already been installed in coaches of premium, mail, express and suburban trains.

The cameras have also been installed in 1,300 coaches of mainline passenger trains, Goyal said "CCTV cameras in another 7,020 coaches of such (passenger) trains have been planned during Phase-I, targeted for completion by March 2021. Provision of CCTV cameras in the remaining coaches will be taken up thereafter," the minister said.

