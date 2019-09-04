Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai Rains: Schools remain closed today, trains delayed; IMD issues Orange alert | Live Updates

Mumbai Rains: Schools remain closed today, trains delayed; IMD issues Orange alert | Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning on Wednesday as over-night heavy rainfall resulted in water-logging in several parts of the city including Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and has issued an 'Orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for today. In wake of IMD's warning, schools in Mumbai are closed today.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 11:23 IST
Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall lashes city, IMD issues Orange

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall lashes city, IMD issues Orange alert; schools remain closed today | Live Updates

Mumbai Rains live update: Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning on Wednesday as over-night heavy rainfall resulted in water-logging in several parts of the city including Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and has issued an 'Orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for today. In wake of IMD's warning, schools in Mumbai are closed today, BMC said in a tweet. 

"The principals of schools where students have already reached, have been directed to ensure their safe return home," BMC tweeted.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police have issued warnings in the wake of the alert and also urged people to avoid "venturing near the sea of walking in water-logged areas".

“Heavy rainfall warning in the city by IMD. We request Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. For any assistance do call 1916. Take care Mumbai,” read the tweet by the BMC.

Here're Mumbai rains |  Live Updates

11:30 am | No disruption on Western Railway

"WR suburban services are running  without any disruption between Churchgate & Vasai Road. However, due to track failure at Virar the trains are running with less frequency between Vasai Road & Virar," Western Railway tweeted.

 

11:15 am |  BEST Buses: Traffic diversion update

11:05 am | Maharashtra: Streets flooded in Nala Sopara of Palghar, following heavy rainfall

India Tv - Mumbai Rains: Schools remain closed today, trains delayed; IMD issues Orange alert | Live Updates

Mumbai Rains: Schools remain closed today, trains delayed; IMD issues Orange alert | Live Updates

10:45 am | IMD issues orange alert, heavy to very heavy rain expected

10:20 am | Mumbai schools shall remain closed today: BMC

10:12 am | Mumbai Police urges people to take precautions

09:58 am | Heavy rainfall likely for next 48 hours in Mumbai

09:38 am | Rainfall updates Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs

09:22 am | Rainfall data by BMC from 0700 to 0800 hours

Eastern suburbs

Bhandup Complex- 14mm
Building Proposal- 13mm
M/W ward Office- 11.44mm

Western Suburbs
Dahisar Fire Stn-14mm
Andheri Fire Stn-12mm
K/W ward office-11mm

09:16 am | BMC urged Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea

08:57 am | Mumbai's Sion gets water-logged following heavy rainfall

 

08:25 am | Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Mumbai, city crawls

ALSO READ | After hours of raining, several parts of Mumbai water-logged

ALSO READ BRUTAL! 12 puppies in Mumbai's Goregaon found mutilated, beaten to death, eyes popped out 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDTH TV, radio sets in high demand in communication-starved Kashmir Next StoryKartarpur Corridor: India, Pakistan third round of talks begins  