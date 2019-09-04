Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall lashes city, IMD issues Orange alert; schools remain closed today | Live Updates

Mumbai Rains live update: Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning on Wednesday as over-night heavy rainfall resulted in water-logging in several parts of the city including Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and has issued an 'Orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for today. In wake of IMD's warning, schools in Mumbai are closed today, BMC said in a tweet.

"The principals of schools where students have already reached, have been directed to ensure their safe return home," BMC tweeted.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police have issued warnings in the wake of the alert and also urged people to avoid "venturing near the sea of walking in water-logged areas".

“Heavy rainfall warning in the city by IMD. We request Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. For any assistance do call 1916. Take care Mumbai,” read the tweet by the BMC.

Here're Mumbai rains | Live Updates

11:30 am | No disruption on Western Railway

"WR suburban services are running without any disruption between Churchgate & Vasai Road. However, due to track failure at Virar the trains are running with less frequency between Vasai Road & Virar," Western Railway tweeted.

11:15 am | BEST Buses: Traffic diversion update

11:05 am | Maharashtra: Streets flooded in Nala Sopara of Palghar, following heavy rainfall

Mumbai Rains: Schools remain closed today, trains delayed; IMD issues Orange alert | Live Updates

10:45 am | IMD issues orange alert, heavy to very heavy rain expected

Heavy rainfall warning in the city by IMD. We request Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in water logged areas. For any assistance do call 1916. Take care Mumbai. #weatherupdate #MCGMUpdate #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2019

10:20 am | Mumbai schools shall remain closed today: BMC

In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2019

10:12 am | Mumbai Police urges people to take precautions

Dear Mumbaikars,



The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.

Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency.

Take care Mumbai. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019

09:58 am | Heavy rainfall likely for next 48 hours in Mumbai

Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 08:00 INTERMITTENT RAIN / SHOWERS WITH VERY HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES IS LIKELY TO OCCUR IN CITY AND SUBURBS. #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/TlYuAaLJoZ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2019

09:38 am | Rainfall updates Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs

Rainfall updates Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/0uJdfGCBn2 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 4, 2019

09:22 am | Rainfall data by BMC from 0700 to 0800 hours

Eastern suburbs

Bhandup Complex- 14mm

Building Proposal- 13mm

M/W ward Office- 11.44mm

Western Suburbs

Dahisar Fire Stn-14mm

Andheri Fire Stn-12mm

K/W ward office-11mm

09:16 am | BMC urged Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea

08:57 am | Mumbai's Sion gets water-logged following heavy rainfall

Mumbai: Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Wp2QXLTpq0 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

08:25 am | Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Mumbai, city crawls

Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Mumbai due to rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/okSCnXKSde — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

