After hours of raining, several parts of Mumbai water-logged

Image Source : ANI After hours of raining, several part of Mumbai water-logged

Due to heavy rain for hours, Mumbai witnessed water-logging in several parts of the city on Wednesday. Water-logging was observed in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi Market in India. Sion area was also water-logged following rainfall in the city. Mumbai police had issued a warning regarding heaving rainfall and requested the public to take precaution on Tuesday.

Mumbai: Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Wp2QXLTpq0 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.

(With inputs from ANI)

