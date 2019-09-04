Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. After hours of raining, several parts of Mumbai water-logged

After hours of raining, several parts of Mumbai water-logged

Water-logging was observed in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi Market in India. Mumbai police had issued a warning regarding heaving rainfall and requested the public to take precaution on Tuesday. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: September 04, 2019 9:23 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

After hours of raining, several part of Mumbai water-logged 

Due to heavy rain for hours, Mumbai witnessed water-logging in several parts of the city on Wednesday. Water-logging was observed in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi Market in India. Sion area was also water-logged following rainfall in the city. Mumbai police had issued a warning regarding heaving rainfall and requested the public to take precaution on Tuesday. 

"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 
 
WATCH VIDEO | Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert, heavy to very heavy rain expected

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKerala State Lottery 2019: Sthree Sakthi SS-173 results out; check list of winners inside Next StoryShiv Sena member files complaint against Netflix, says content 'Deep-Rooted Hinduphobia'  