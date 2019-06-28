Govt moves bill to provide reservation in jobs for people living on international border in J&K

Image Source : AP A Kashmiri farmer pushes a handcart with children on it on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.

In great news for people living along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah today moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion, and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC), according to the bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Shah said that as per law, 43 percent reservation is available in the state and under this 3 percent is for people living along the LoC. The bill provides to extend reservation under this 3 percent to people living along the International Border (IB) in the state.

He said that due to ceasefire violations by the neighbouring country, people particularly students living along the LoC and IB face problems. "This reservation is not to please anybody," he said adding due to bombardments people are forced to stay in shelters and students stay away from schools.

"This will help 3.5 lakh people living in Kathua, Samba and Jammu," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on behalf of Home Minister Shah. Some members from the opposition wanted to oppose

introduction of the bill but Speaker Om Birla rejected their demand, saying they had not followed the procedure for doing so.

The bill seeks to provide relief to people living in areas adjoining the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. They can now avail benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses.

The Bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation, on par with those living in areas adjoining the ALoC.

People living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not included in the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.

The rules provided for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories, including residents of areas adjoining ALoC. Thus, those living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not getting these benefits for a long time.

Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness.

Shelling from across the border often compels residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.

The House decided to take up the resolution on the extension of President's Rule as well as the reservation bill together. Initially, it was opposed by the Congress, but the home minister said it will save time if the House took up the two together.

RSP's N K Premachandran strongly opposed the resolution but supported the content of the reservation bill. Describing the Jammu and Kashmir's Governor decision to dissolve the state assembly as 'arbitrary', he said the right to form an alternative government was not given.

Premchandaran said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is advocating for simultaneous state assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the country then why assembly polls were not held along with general elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Centre moves resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for 6 months