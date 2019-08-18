Bullet rounds fired during Eid fair in Gujarat, FIR filed | Watch Video

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Celebratory firing at Kutch's Gandhidham after Eid, complaint lodged

A shocking video has emerged online in which a man can be seen firing bullets in the air during an eid fair. Police have swung into action and filed an FIR in this matter.

The video depicts a man clad in a saffron coloured t-shirt. The man can be seen firing gunshots in the air. He can be seen firing 6 shots in the air. He canbe seen looking at the person shooting the video with an apparent smile on his face.

The video has been shot in an eid fair at Khari Rohar area of Gandhidham on August 14. The fair takes place every year on the ocassion of Bakrid. People come here to offer chadar at the dargah.

The video is being shared on social media. The police has now swung into action and has filed a complaint. The complaint was lodged at Gandhidham B Division Police Station. Investigation is on to ascertain identity of the man who is seen in the video.

