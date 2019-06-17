Monday, June 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Dalit man in UP charred to death post India-Pak match

Dalit man in UP charred to death post India-Pak match

A dalit man died, Ind-Pak match, Dalit man dies post-Ind-Pak, UP Dalit charred, UP man dies Ind-Pak, India-Dalit man in UP charred to death post-India-Pak match, India-Pakistan Worldcup 2019

IANS IANS
Uttar Pradesh Published on: June 17, 2019 12:05 IST
Dalit man in UP charred to death post India-Pak match
Image Source : PTI

Dalit man in UP charred to death post India-Pak match

A young man was charred to death when his hut with a thatched roof went up in flames early on Monday.

The incident took place in Rampur Bela village. The deceased Vinay Prakash, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, had watched the India-Pakistan cricket match on Sunday night and had celebrated India's victory dancing. He even had a small argument with members of one community on the issue.

On Monday morning when the villagers woke up, they saw that Prakash's hut, which is located on the outskirts of the village, was in flames. His body had been charred beyond recognition.

Villagers claim that the incident is one of murder and said that it was related to the late night argument over India's victory in the cricket match.

The State SC/ST Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed Superintendent of Police of Pratapgarh to investigate the incident, arrest the accused at the earliest and submit its report to the Commission.

Also Read | ‘Another strike on Pakistan’: Amit Shah after India’s spectacular win over Pakistan

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryArvind Kejriwal demands probe into street fight between cops and driver in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Next StorySC to hear on Tuesday plea for safety, security of doctors at govt hospitals  