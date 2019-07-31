One killed, 10 hurt as Bank of Maharashtra ceiling slab falls

Roof of Bank of Maharashtra building collapses in Solapur

One person was killed and 10 injured when a ceiling slab of the Bank of Maharashtra's branch collapsed here on Wednesday.

According to the investigating officer of Karmala Police Station Shrikant Padule, the incident took place around 11 am when business at the bank was in full swing.

Suddenly, a large slab from the ceiling fell, trapping many staff members and customers. The surroundings of the building had been damaged by heavy rain in the past one week.

The deceased was identified as Prashant Bagal (40) who was standing near the cash counter when the slab fell. Ten injured people were extricated from the debris, Padule told IANS.

Padule said that around 10 people are still feared trapped under the rubble and rescue efforts by multiple agencies are underway.

"Some patients also fell down with the crashing slab as there was a small clinic on the upper floor of the ground-plus-storied structure," he said.

According to Padule, details will be available only after a thorough investigation.

NOT THE FIRST CASE

Earlier on July 17, at least 13 people were killed after a 4-storey building had collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri area.

Multiple rescue parties, including teams of NDRF, had carried out massive search and rescue operations for over a day to bring out survivors from below the pile of debris.

A number of incidents related to building collapse have been reported from Maharashtra since the onset of monsoons as the state has been receiving incessant rains. Some accidents from Mumbai Airport were also reported due to heavy rains and strong winds.

(with inputs from IANS)

