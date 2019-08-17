Image Source : FILE Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches state's first CNG station in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated the first-ever CNG fuelling station of the state in Dibrugarh. Sonowal said that to make Assam free from air pollution and to promote the use of clean and green fuel, State government is preparing a roadmap for setting up CNG fuelling station in all districts of the state.

He also said that since vehicular emissions take a toll on the health of the people, the State government is working sincerely to promote the use of compressed natural gas in the state.

"Making a pollution-free state is one of the primary objectives of the government and therefore, the government, has been taking series of steps to make Assam free from the scourge of pollution and its manifestations," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking over the reign of power in 2014, has attached tremendous importance to cleanliness and therefore, adopted Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. This Abhiyan no longer remains an official function, it has transformed itself into a mass movement." Sonowal added. "With the use of CNG, every citizen can contribute to a pollution-free environment for the future generation of the state", Sonowal added.