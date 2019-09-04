Amity University takes strong note of car parking altercation between students

Representational image

Taking a strong note of the car parking incident involving boys and girls that led to the thrashing of -- Harsh Yadav and Madhav Chaudhary -- Amity University has suspended few more students.

On August 28 -- the day of the incident -- a case against several students of Amity University was registered for allegedly assaulting other students in Noida's Sector 125 where the varsity is located.

"There was a personal altercation between a boy and a girl which was dealt with immediately by the University officials. Later both individuals filed a police complaint against each other. Police are investigating the case," a spokesperson for the Amity University said.

"We have also set up a proctorial discipline committee to look into the matter," spokesperson further added.

According to the victims, the issue erupted following an argument over parking cars outside the campus.

Earlier, the reports in a section of social media claimed that the boys were in the hospital.



But contrary to the earlier report, India TV has learned that the boys were recovering after being discharged from the hospital.

The matter is being investigated by the police. Amity University on its end has suspended few students in the matter.

The whole incident came into light after Harsh Yadav complained with Noida Police in which he wrote: "It was around 2.30 p.m. I was in my i20 car and was looking to park it while a girl in her Ford Endeavour came that way. She parked her SUV in the middle of the road and when I asked her to move, she started arguing with me. I parked my vehicle elsewhere and then when I confronted her again, she started abusing and threatening me after which the argument escalated."

He said, later, the girl came along with her male friends, who abused and assaulted him and Madhav. The victims approached the police after they were allegedly beaten outside the campus as well.

A cross FIR has been filed by the girls. Police are examining the case.

"There are young students involved. This is a sensitive matter and we request all not to escalate it," Amity University has appealed.

ALSO READ | 2 Amity University boys thrashed by fellow students over car parking issue, netizens demand justice

RELATED VIDEO | Three cops suspended for thrashing elderly Sikh man in Delhi, video goes viral