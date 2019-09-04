Shocking photos, videos of Amity University students' thrashing emerge

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Two students of the Amity University are battling for life. Harsh Yadav and Madhav Chaudhary were thrashed by a group of 15-20 students last week over an issue of car parking, as alleged by the boys. This kicked up a social media storm with netizens demanding justice and trending #JusticeforHarsh and #JusticeforMadhav. However, girls had a different account to put forward. They have alleged molestation by the two boys. Meanwhile, shocking photos and videos of the incident have emerged.

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 2:12 IST
Meanwhile, several photos and videos are doing the rounds, authenticity of which cannot be verified as these are spread widely on the social media. 

In the photos, the boys who were thrashed, can be seen drenched in blood. 

In a video posted by a news portal, one of the boys (claimingly) can be seen walking in the campus soaked in blood. Other students too can be seen accompanying him. 

What is the Amity University students' thrashing case:

The incident took place outside the Amity University campus on August 28 in Noida sector 125. Both the students who were beaten up by the mob are pursuing BA (Political Science). They have claimed that the issue erupted after an argument over parking of cars outside the Amity University campus. Harsh Yadav, one of the two students beaten up, said it was 2:30 pm when he was looking to park his car while a girl in her Ford Endeavour came that way. "She parked her SUV in the middle of the road and when I asked her to move, she started arguing with me. I parked my vehicle elsewhere and then when I confronted her again, she started abusing and threatening me after which the argument escalated," Harsh wrote in his complaint.

Later the girl came along with her male friends, who abused and assaulted him and his friend Madhav Chaudhary, Harsh Yadav said in his complaint. They then approached the police after they were allegedly beaten outside the campus as well. However, in a cross FIR, the girl alleged that she was molested by the two boys following which she approached her friends.

