2 Amity University boys thrashed by fellow students over car parking issue, netizens demand justice

New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2019 19:08 IST
#JusticeforHarsh and #JusticeforMadhav have been trending on Twitter since Tuesday morning. The two Amity University students, Harsh Yadav and Madhav Chaudhary, were thrashed by a group of 15-20 students last week. This has led to a social media angst with netizens demanding justice for both the victims. 

The incident took place on August 28. Both the boys, pursuing BA (Political Science), were assaulted by several students of the Amity University in Noida Sector 125. The victims claimed that the issue sparked after an argument over parking cars outside the campus. 

Amity University students thrashing case: What do boys claim

"It was around 2.30 p.m. I was in my i20 car and was looking to park it while a girl in her Ford Endeavour came that way. She parked her SUV in the middle of the road and when I asked her to move, she started arguing with me. I parked my vehicle elsewhere and then when I confronted her again, she started abusing and threatening me after which the argument escalated," Harsh wrote in his complaint. He said, later, the girl came along with her male friends, who abused and assaulted him and Madhav. The victims approached the police after they were allegedly beaten outside the campus as well.

Amity University students thrashing case: What do girls claim

Meanwhile, in a cross FIR, the girl has alleged that she was molested by the two boys following which she approached her friends.

Here is police's version of the Amity thrashing case:

"We have received two cross FIRs, one from Harsh and the other from the girl. We are examining the CCTV footages of the area and action will be taken after conclusive evidences," said Neeraj Malik, SHO, Noida Sector 39 police station.

What is Amity University's say on the case:

Meanwhile, Amity University authorities have said the students have not filed any complaint with the institution directly. 

"We found out about the incident from different sources. However, a proctorial committee will be formed and the matter will be investigated thoroughly," a University spokesperson said. (With IANS inputs)

Netizens demand justice for students Harsh Yadav and Madhav Chaudhary:

