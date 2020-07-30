Russia could launch coronavirus vaccine in about 10 days: Report

Thursday, July 30, 2020
     
As the race to the first coronavirus vaccine intensifies, Russia’s Gamaleya Institute has claimed that it could launch a functioning COVID-19 vaccine by August 10-12, which is about 10 days from now. This could well be the first effective coronavirus vaccine to be made public.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Moscow Published on: July 30, 2020 7:43 IST
A Bloomberg report quoted a source, who does not wish to be named, saying that the vaccine may be approved for civilian use within 3 to 7 days of registration by regulators

Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news service had earlier reported that the vaccine may be approved by August 15-16.

Human trials for this vaccine have already begun in a Russian state virology institute and 5 volunteers were injected on July 27, RIA claimed.

Meanwhile, Russian Pharma company R-Pharm has signed a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine jointly manufactured by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

 

