Russia could launch coronavirus vaccine in about 10 days: Report

As the race to the first coronavirus vaccine intensifies, Russia’s Gamaleya Institute has claimed that it could launch a functioning COVID-19 vaccine by August 10-12, which is about 10 days from now. This could well be the first effective coronavirus vaccine to be made public.

A Bloomberg report quoted a source, who does not wish to be named, saying that the vaccine may be approved for civilian use within 3 to 7 days of registration by regulators

Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news service had earlier reported that the vaccine may be approved by August 15-16.

Human trials for this vaccine have already begun in a Russian state virology institute and 5 volunteers were injected on July 27, RIA claimed.

Meanwhile, Russian Pharma company R-Pharm has signed a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine jointly manufactured by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

