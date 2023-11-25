Pune: Husband denies wife birthday celebration in Dubai, woman punches him to death

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Pune: In a shocking incident, the 36-year-old man tragically lost his life when his wife punched him on the nose after he refused to take her to Dubai for her birthday celebration, said police. The incident occurred at the couple's apartment in Pune's Wanavdi area on Friday.

The victim, identified as Nikhil Khanna, was a businessman in the construction industry. He had a love marriage with his wife, Renuka (38), six years ago.

Couple had a fight

According to a senior police officer posted at the Wanavdi Police station, the couple had a fight because Nikhil did not take Renuka to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and did not give her expensive gifts on her birthday and anniversary.

"The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. As per the primary investigation, it has been revealed that the couple had a fight because Nikhil did not take Renuka to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and did not give her expensive gifts on her birthday and anniversary. Renuka was also upset with Nikhil for not giving a favourable response to her wish to go to Delhi to celebrate the birthdays of some relatives," said police.

Nikhil's nose and some teeth were broken

The police further informed that "during the fight, Renuka punched Nikhil in the face. The impact of the punch was so hard that Nikhil's nose and some teeth were broken. With heavy bleeding, Nikhil lost consciousness."

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Renuka under IPC Section 302 and arrested her for further investigation.

Also Read: Shocking: Mumbai couple arrested for selling their children to buy drugs

Also Read: Mumbai airport gets 'email threat' to blow up T2, sender demands $1 million in Bitcoin in 48 hours

(With ANI inputs)