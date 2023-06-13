4 dead, three injured as chemical-laden tanker explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chemical-laden tanker explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Maharashtra: In an unfortunate incident, at least four people were killed and three others were injured as a chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday. According to officials, the accident took place on the expressway stretch between Lonavala and Khandala at around 11 am.

"The tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the motorists travelling on the road below," an official informed.

Fadnavis expressed grief

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief towards the incident. Taking to Twitter, he said, "It is very unfortunate that 4 people died in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway. I pay my heartfelt condolences to them. 3 people were injured in this incident and they are undergoing treatment in the hospital. I pray to God that they get relief soon. All the systems like state police force, highway police, INS Shivaji, fire brigade are at the spot and now the fire is under control. Traffic has been restored on one side, and the other side will also start soon. The state government is keeping a close eye on the situation.'

Four motorists sustained injuries

Four motorists on the road below sustained injuries, of which three died, while one occupant of the tanker was killed and two others in the vehicle were injured, said the official from Lonavala police station.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the fire at the scene has been extinguished.

Movement on the highway was stopped

The sound of the blast is also heard in the video. Movement on the highway was stopped in both directions. However, movement from one side has been restored. The fire has also been extinguished.

