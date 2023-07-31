Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: RPF constable kills four, Owaisi terms it ‘terror attack targeted at Muslims’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Owaisi terms it ‘terror attack targeted at Muslims’

Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: In a horrific incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable shot dead a senior RPF colleague and three other passengers aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express. The accused Constable Chetan Singh (34) and been arrested and will be produced before the court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the incident has taken a political turn with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi terming it a "terror attack targeted at Muslims."

While speaking about the gruesome incident, Owaisi on Monday further said that it is the product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech and the "unwillingness" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to it.

"Terror attack targeted at Muslims"

“This is a terror attack that specifically targeted Muslims. It is the product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech & unwillingness of Narendra Modi to put an end to it. Will the accused RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be garlanded when released? Happy to be proven wrong Jaipur-Mumbai Express,” Owaisi tweeted referring to a video by another person circulating on Twitter.

Meanwhile, GRP commissioner Ravindra Shisve spoke to reporters in Mumbai, and when asked about a video purportedly showing the accused constable being present near the dead bodies and apparently justifying the killings, said the video clip is being examined along with other materials.

Investigation is underway

"It is too early to jump to any conclusion, and at this stage it will be premature to comment anything and share any details about the probe," Shisve said, adding that police will investigate and examine whatever material they get.

"This is the first-of-its-kind of the incident on a running train. Passengers are scared. We want to assure them that police will investigate the incident in detail," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)