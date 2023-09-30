Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address first public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra and address the first public meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today (September 30), with just months to go for the state assembly polls. He will be addressing a rally in the Kalapipal constituency in the Shajapur district.

It is pertinent to mention that the Congress bagged two out of three assembly seats in the Shajapur district, including Kalapipal in 2018.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is unofficially leading the party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh and she has sounded the poll bugles from Jabalpur in July. Priyanka Gandhi has so far addressed three public rallies in Madhya Pradesh. While AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has so far addressed one public rally in Sagar.

The Jan Aakrosh Yatra was launched by Congress on September 18 with an aim to cover all 230 seats in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, in a bid to highlight what they view as the shortcomings of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The Yatra will cover 11,400 kilometres and nearly all the assembly constituencies.

Congress leaders, including the leader of the opposition Govind Singh, former state Congress chief Arun Yadav, ex-ministers Kamleshwar Patel, Jitu Patwari, and Ajay Singh and former Union ministers Suresh Panchouri and Kantilal Bhuria, are leading the Yatra from various locations.

Elections to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh, which is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be held by the end of this year.

In the November 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats while the BJP finished second with 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government with the support of independents, BSP, and SP under Kamal Nath. However, it collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan's return as CM.

