BSP releases second list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

As the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections draw nearer, the political landscape is heating up. In a significant development, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming polls. This list includes the names of nine candidates who will be contesting in various constituencies.

With preparations for the legislative elections in full swing, political parties are actively announcing their candidate lists. The BSP, led by Mayawati, is no exception, as it aims to make its mark in the state.

The BSP's second list of candidates includes the following names and their respective constituencies:

BalKishan Chaudhary - Jabalpur East

Changelaal Kol - Amarpatan

Rakshapal Singh - Bhind

Vishram Singh Baudh - Bairasia

Kamlesh Dohare - Sehore

SS Malviya - Sonkatch

Jeevan Singh Devda - Ghatiya

Devideen Ashu - Gunnour

DD Ahirwar - Chandla

The BSP had previously announced its first list of candidates on August 11, which included seven names. As the election fever grips Madhya Pradesh, the contest is expected to intensify further in the coming weeks.

BJP releases second list

Earlier, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The list included Union Ministers- Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel. The development comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, where he attacked Congress saying if the grand old party comes to power, the state will be again a 'bimaru' (sick).

Besides the ministers, the MPs fielded for the polls are Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh, Riti Pathak and Uday Pratap Singh, all from Lok Sabha.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will contest from the Indore-1 assembly constituency.

The decision to field Vijayvargiya has dimmed the chances of his MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya, who had won from Indore-3 in 2018, from being given the party ticket again as the BJP has generally avoided making members of the same family its candidate in elections.

Union minister Tomar has been fielded from the Dimani constituency, Patel from Narsingpur and Kulaste from the Niwas seat.

By fielding several Union ministers and MPs, the party has raised the stakes for the assembly polls and underscored its determined bid to retain power in the state amid a strong challenge from the Congress. Most of them have been winning their Lok Sabha seats for multiple terms.

