To 'marry' or not is entirely Rahul Gandhi's decision: Congress leader Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath on Rahul Gandhi marriage: A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married, the subject seems to have assumed a centre stage in the political gallery.

Joining the bandwagon, veteran politician and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath today (June 24) said though several people have advised Rahul Gandhi to get married, it is a personal issue.

Kamal Nath, who shares close ties with the Nehru-Gandhi family, being friends and schoolmate of Sanjay Gandhi at the Doon School, said, "Many people have advised Rahul Gandhi to get married, but the marriage is a personal subject and he has to decide on it."

He made the statement while responding to a query during a press conference in Dindori district. "Others' advice does not matter in subjects like marriage," he said on a lighter note.

Notably, during a meeting of Opposition leaders in Bihar on Friday, Lalu Prasad, while addressing a press conference, said, "In dino Rahul ji ne accha kaam kiya aur dari bhi bada liya.. Abhi bhi deri nahi hua hain, shaadi kar lijiye. (Rahul Gandhi performed exceedingly well during Bharat jodo yatra. Also, he spoke very well on the Adani group row in Parliament and has even grown a beard. It's not yet late.. Please get married)."

