Madhya Pradesh: Cheetah 'Daksha' brought from South Africa dies at Kuno National Park, 3rd death so far

Madha Pradesh: Taking the tally to 3, another cheetah 'Daksha', translocated from South Africa died in Kuno National Park. Madhya Pradesh chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan informed that Daksha was a female cheetah and was found wounded. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Daksha couldn't be saved. She died at around 12 today. An official statement informed that Daksha died in a fight with cheetahs inside the park.

This is the 3rd death so far

"A female Cheetah Daksha, brought from South Africa has died in Kuno National Park. This is the 3rd death so far," said MP Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan.

Uday died in April

Cheetah 'Uday' brought from South Africa to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park died during treatment after falling ill in April. A senior forest official informed that the deceased cheetah 'Uday' was six years old. That was the second incident at the park in almost a month.

Cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment

Earlier, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on March 27. 'Another Cheetah, Uday, who was brought from South Africa, has died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park. The reason for death is yet to be ascertained, reads a tweet from ANI.

