Ahead of polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces subsidy in electricity, gas cylinders

Electricity bill will be zero for September.

Reported By : Anurag Amitabh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Bhopal
Updated on: August 31, 2023 13:20 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Image Source : PTI Shivraj Singh Chouhan

With an eye on the upcoming elections, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced subsidy on electricity bills and gas cylinders at subsidised rates. Informing about the decision, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the Cabinet has decided to stop the increased and surcharge bills till August 31 will be postponed. Electricity bill will be zero in September. And the amount of cylinder for the month of Sawan will be reimbursed in the account through DBT. As rakhee gift to females gas cylinders to cost Rs 450 in the month of Sawan. 

